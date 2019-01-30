8th Annual ‘Take Your Child to the Library Day’ This Saturday

Not only will it be a much warmer day on Saturday, so it will be much more inviting to get out of the house, but it's the perfect day to introduce your kids ( if you haven't already ) to all the wonders of the Sioux Falls libraries. Saturday, February 2, is the 8th Annual Take Your Child to the Library Day .

Siouxland Libraries children's librarian Jenna Neugebauer says this is the perfect opportunity for you and your kids to "learn about the early literacy programs, educational resources, and fun events that our staff provides for free to the community every day of the year." While they're at the library children can complete a bingo card and win stickers.

There are so many opportunities to expand your kid's horizons, allow them to learn, dream, travel to faraway places, explore other cultures and traditions, earn special rewards, all while spending time at a library.

From the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program to Storytime events for babies, toddlers, pre-schoolers and families, to music and movement sessions, preschool science events, hundreds of on online resources and so much more, the library truly can be a gateway to a better, richer life for your children and you.

Visit your favorite library branch or explore them all on this special day:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue, 367-8700

9 a.m. to 12 noon, Colton Branch, 402 South Dakota Avenue, Colton, SD, 446-3519

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hartford Branch, 119 North Main Street, Hartford, SD, 367-6380

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ronning Branch, 3100 East 49th Street, 367-8140

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caille Branch, 4100 South Carnegie Circle, 367-8144

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oak View Branch, 3700 East Third Street, 367-8060

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Prairie West Branch, 7630 West 26th Street, 978-6899

For more information call the Downtown Sioux Falls Library at 605-367-870.