8th Anniversary Patriot Tour Celebrates Those That Served

I just returned from spending a week with some of the most incredible human beings I have ever met.

Along with my daughter I had the opportunity to spend a week with a group of veterans, and their families at Wind River Ranch , Colorado.

I believe taking the time to thank, serve, and appreciate the men and women who have served this country is one of the most important responsibilities we have to teach our kids.

If you haven't experienced an event of appreciation, and reflection I would highly recommend putting it on the families 2017 "To Do List."

I promise you that once you start taking the time to say thank you, and attending these events you will make it a regular priority.

There is an opportunity tonight in Sioux Falls starting at J&L Harley, and then proceeding to Veterans Memorial Park .

The 8th Anniversary Patriot Tour will arrive in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, June 6 from Watertown, South Dakota.

According to J&L Harley-Davidson website:

Every year The Nation of Patriots organizes a national effort that pays tribute to, and honors, all of America’s Armed Forces – Past, Present, and Fallen. This united effort is known as The Patriot Tour. The Patriot Tour traditionally begins during Memorial Day weekend. A massive group of riders escorts one American Flag on the back of a motorcycle to the first of many destinations.

For the entire article and more details of the events click here.

Tonight after the flag arrives there will be a ride from the J&L Harley-Davidson dealership to Veterans Memorial Park .

Once at the Veterans Memorial Park there will be a ceremony, and passing of the American Flag to its new escort.

God bless the men, women, and their families who have served this country.

Sources: J&L Harley-Davidson

