I would say the majority of us have all seen the movie The Wizard of Oz, but have you ever seen it on the big screen? Well, now you can!

In celebration of the film's 80th anniversary, Fantom Events is bringing the classic film to both Sioux Falls movie theaters at the end of the month in TECHNICOLOR!

The Wizard of Oz can be seen in Sioux Falls on Sunday, January 27; Tuesday, January 29; and Wednesday, January 30 at both Century Stadium 14 on S. Shirley Avenue and at Dawley Farms. Showtimes are at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM for all three days. Tickets can be purchased in person or at cinemark.com .

The movie starring Judy Garland , Ray Bolger , Jack Haley , Bert Lahr , Frank Morgan , Billie Burke , and Margaret Hamilton was released in 1939 and is widely considered to be one of the best films in cinematic history.