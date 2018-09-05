8 Weird Old Video Game Commercials
I just thought of an odd example of how different the world is today from when I was a kid. I recently came across this commercial for Call of Duty: Black Ops III from a couple years ago. It was the one with Michael B. Jordan, Cara Delevingne, and Marshawn Lynch and "Paint it Black" by The Rolling Stones. It's a really good commercial, with the 'Solider in all of us' tag and lots of action.
It hit me that I don't remember video game commercials during football games when I was a kid. It was mostly car, pop and beer ads.
The more I though about it, maybe there weren't any video game commercials during games because 80's video game commercials were super weird. Check out these examples.
- 1
My Name is Link and I'm Here to Say...
Now that I think about it, Zelda really was missing a rap theme song.
- 2
Stampede!
They say it's one of the toughest games around. So be warned.
- 3
Dr. Mario
Well, um, Ok then.
- 4
Donkey Kong Jr.
If you want to know what happens in a drunk ape's dreams, here you go.
- 5
The Atari Rap
This sure is a thing that exists.
- 6
Pole Position
Apparently, Pole Position will leave skid marks on your soul. So, there's that.
- 7
Sega Saturn
They should of just filed a sign that said "THIS WAS MADE IN 1995."
- 8
Ice Hockey
Yes, that's Phil Hartman going from 0 to 1000 in seconds over Atari Ice Hockey.