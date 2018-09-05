8 Weird Old Video Game Commercials

I just thought of an odd example of how different the world is today from when I was a kid. I recently came across this commercial for Call of Duty: Black Ops III from a couple years ago. It was the one with Michael B. Jordan, Cara Delevingne, and Marshawn Lynch and "Paint it Black" by The Rolling Stones. It's a really good commercial, with the 'Solider in all of us' tag and lots of action.

It hit me that I don't remember video game commercials during football games when I was a kid. It was mostly car, pop and beer ads.

The more I though about it, maybe there weren't any video game commercials during games because 80's video game commercials were super weird. Check out these examples.

    My Name is Link and I'm Here to Say...

    Now that I think about it, Zelda really was missing a rap theme song.

    Stampede!

    They say it's one of the toughest games around. So be warned.

    Dr. Mario

    Well, um, Ok then.

    Donkey Kong Jr.

    If you want to know what happens in a drunk ape's dreams, here you go.

    The Atari Rap

    This sure is a thing that exists.

    Pole Position

    Apparently, Pole Position will leave skid marks on your soul. So, there's that.

    Sega Saturn

    They should of just filed a sign that said "THIS WAS MADE IN 1995."

    Ice Hockey

    Yes, that's Phil Hartman going from 0 to 1000 in seconds over Atari Ice Hockey.

