8 Weird Old Video Game Commercials

I just thought of an odd example of how different the world is today from when I was a kid. I recently came across this commercial for Call of Duty: Black Ops III from a couple years ago. It was the one with Michael B. Jordan, Cara Delevingne, and Marshawn Lynch and "Paint it Black" by The Rolling Stones. It's a really good commercial, with the 'Solider in all of us' tag and lots of action.

It hit me that I don't remember video game commercials during football games when I was a kid. It was mostly car, pop and beer ads.

The more I though about it, maybe there weren't any video game commercials during games because 80's video game commercials were super weird. Check out these examples.