8 Deals for National Fried Chicken Day in Sioux Falls
Today (July 6) is National Fried Chicken Day. Did you know that 49% of Americans eat fried chicken at least once a week? Six percent eat it EVERYDAY! So in celebration of this holiday, Delish.com has found some restaurants and are offering sweet deals on fried chicken.
- Slim Chickens: Pick up the chain's popular Chick's Meal -- chicken tenders, Texas toast, one side, dipping sauce, and a drink -- for just $5. It'll be available at every US location.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken: For $10 you can get a Chicken Share: either nine Extra Crispy tenders, six pieces of chicken, "a lot of popcorn nuggets", or 12 hot wings.
- Burger King: For $1.69, you can get 10 chicken nuggets. If a sandwich is more your speed, go for the 2 for $6 Mix or Match. You can choose between the Crispy Sandwich, Spicy Crispy Sandwich, or a Whopper.
- McDonald's: Download McDonald's app to get 20 Chicken McNuggets for $4.99. With the app, you can also get a sandwich for $1.
- Papa John's: Add either a six-piece chicken wings or 10-piece chicken poppers for just $6.99.
- Wendy's: Stop by any Wendy’s location to grab a Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken sandwich today for only $1.
- Wingstop: For $20, you can get 20 boneless wings in four flavors, two fries, two dips and two drinks.
- Domino's: Choose any two or more: medium two-topping pizza, pasta, oven baked sandwiches, 8-pieces chicken, or stuffy cheesy bread for $5.99 each.
