7 Unique (And Perhaps Weird) Employee Perks Now Being Offered

The economy seems to be in great shape and unemployment is low. That's a good thing.

And that means many employers are having some challenges finding employees. So some of those companies are offering unique, perhaps odd, job benefits. Perks, if you will.

Most of us are familiar with things like paid vacation days, 401K's, maybe awards, health coverage and the like.

But entrepreneur dot com is reporting there's a lot more to be had for prospective employees.

Got a dog? No problem, A footwear company says bring Rover to work, they offer a doggy-daycare.

Spotify is offering to let you pick personal holidays ( Maybe 'I'm the laziest person in the world day'? ) for yourself. Starbucks is offering to pay for in vitro fertilization. And speaking of Rover, there's a company that will give you 'paw-ternity' leave when you get a new pup.

You can see all the unusual and just a little bizarre perks ( at least to an old guy like me ) that companies offer.

Geez, we've come a long way from the days of 'We're thinking about giving you every-other-Saturday off...not carved in stone, but a possibility'.