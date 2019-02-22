7 Really Fun Things To Do This Weekend in Sioux Falls

1

Anthony Wright/Results Radio

The Sioux Empire Home Show is at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena this weekend. Meet the professionals in building, decorating, financing, landscaping and so much more. Whether you’re building, renovating, landscaping or looking for innovative ideas, there’s something for everyone. on from 10am-8pm Friday and Saturday and 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sunday. Tickets are $7 for the Sioux Empire Home Show .