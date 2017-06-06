I was lucky enough to grow up in a rural setting and I can remember eating lots of interesting foods that, given a choice, I wouldn't poke with a stick today. Did you ever eat any of these?

7 Horrible South Dakota Foods We Used To Eat

Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animals tongues, hearts, and feet.

Braunschweiger: A soft, spreadable, tubed, pork product. Word is it's a combination of pork innards with a touch of bacon, but I've never met anyone who's actually seen it made.

Lime Jello Tuna Salad: Yep, you got all yer food groups here mixed in one awful dish. Lime jello, canned tuna, hard boiled eggs, dill pickles, & celery.

Scotch Eggs: You basically roll up hard boiled eggs inside a mystery meat with a shot of scotch and deep fry or bake it up. To save time, this is best served close to your local heart hospital.

Scrapple: A mush of pork scraps and meat trimmings combined with cornmeal and spices. You form that puppy up into a loaf and pan fry it in grease. It's not supposed to be made with puppy, but how would you know the difference?

Lutefisk: Whitefish that is salted, dried, and soaked in lye for days only to then be reconstituted into a sloppy, gelatinous, fish pudding that you douse with butter to somehow choke it down.

Rocky Mountain Oysters: Bulls testicles sliced and fried. What more do you need to know?

What food should be added to this list?

