6th Annual ‘Take A Ride for Tayden’ Event Coming Soon

Tayden Grohs was a handsome, active 4-year-old with a bright smile, mischievous eyes and a selfless, loving spirit. He was diagnosed with a virulent brain cancer which he and his family fought like a warriors until just after his 5th birthday. On Christmas Day 2014, wearing his superhero cape, he earned his angel wings.

To celebrate his life, honor his memory and to help other children, his family and their friends created "Taking a Ride for Tayden". The 6th Annual event is an all-vehicle ride which is coming up on Saturday, September 8 at The Bullet in Sherman, South Dakota ( about 30 minutes northeast of Sioux Falls ).

The registration fee is $20 per person and sign up is 10:30 to 11:45 AM. There will be a food truck available before sign up and during, with both a breakfast and lunch menu available. There will also be a Bloody Mary bar set up outside in the morning. Kick stands up at noon, after the prayer and announcements.

The Garretson Fire Department will lead the pack out once again this year. All motorcycles, vehicles, and ATVs are welcome and there are still a few spots left on one of the buses.The ATVs will have a separate route, but everyone will meet up at the last stop before heading back to Sherman. Prizes are drawn at each stop.

When the ride returns to Sherman there will be a free will donation pork loin meal provided, along with a silent auction, raffles (for a 10-foot kayak, propane fire pit and Echo smart speaker and Alexa) and new this year they will have vendors in Sherman from 4 to 8 PM. After the raffles and auction there will be a DJ until midnight.

If you can't go on the ride, stop by and join in for food and fellowship. You'll be supporting a great cause in memory of a wonderful little boy. Tayden's mom Danielle Grohs says,

Every year I stand back, take a few minutes to myself and talk to Tay as I watch everyone begin to pull out on their bikes. It’s a chilling moment and a humbling one at that. Every year, without a doubt, I shed tears under my sunglasses as I am quickly reminded that although I can’t bring Tayden back, I can still share him with the world. And these people who show up to support all of the hard work we put endlessly into the event, are there to help me share his story. And to help other little warriors just like him. There are no words for how thankful we are to each and every person who helps us make a difference in Tayden’s memory. We work hard to make this event happen but it’s because of everyone who shows up in support that we’re able to make it successful.

This year they have chosen to donate to 2-year-old Drake who is fighting liver cancer at Sanford Children’s Hospital and to Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls.