69th Annual Edgerton Dutch Festival Is July 12, 13, 14

Communities all around the region have great summer festivals and festivities. Carnivals, entertainment, fantastic local foods...it seems nearly every weekend there's one within driving distance.

Well, the one I grew up with is just a short drive from Sioux Falls, and it's just around the corner.

The 69th annual Edgerton, Minnesota Dutch Festival is July 12 through 14. And it's everything you think it might be and more!

I was checking the Dutch Festival website and it brought back a flood of 'growing up' memories. Of course there's a Carnival Midway all three days. Ride, ride ride, and then more rides! Did I ride so much when i was a young 'un that I threw up? Never mind.

There's a Classic Car Cruise-In, hot air balloon rides, concerts, fun run, kids tractor pull, volleyball tournament, inflatables, and sensational local food and more food. And really, that's just the start.

A piece of advice from an old (and proud) Dutchman: If you've never been to the Dutch Festival just an hour or so from Sioux Falls, make the short trip (you may want to catch the parade Saturday evening at six). And if its been years since you went, mark it on your calendar (or set a reminder on your smartphone!). You can check out the full three day schedule here.

You'll visit with a lot of new friends and have one great time! And while you're there pick up some Rusks.

