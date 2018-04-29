An Annual event reminding residents of the dangers of leaving unused prescriptions in a home and providing a way to get rid of those drugs was successful again this year.

National Drug Take Back Day was Saturday (April 28) where in addition to year round drug drop off locations, police and other law enforcement also accepted the items with no questions asked.

In a statement on Facebook, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office described their one day event. "Chief Deputy Chad Brown was stationed at Harrisburg City Hall taking back old or unwanted medications. This was the 3rd time we have done this event and it was a big success. A total of 65 lbs of medications were turned in. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office partners up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for this event."

The statement also thanked everyone for participating and reminded residents that old or unwanted medications can be dropped off at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Canton during business hours.

According to the website Take Back Day, 6.4 million Americans are addicted to prescription drugs and many gain access to those drugs illegally by stealing them from a friend or relative's home.

