If our friends out at the National Weather Service are right, it's shaping up to be the perfect weekend for some live music in downtown Sioux Falls. Might be a tad bit breezy, but hey, a little wind never stopped anyone from having a good time right?

Especially when it comes to the 605 Summer Classic.

The two-day outdoor event was created to give people a chance to hear quality music from many different genres, from a slate of local musicians that live in and around the area.

The festival is hosted by 605 Magazine a locally owned and operated publication here in Sioux Falls.

Tickets for what has quickly become one of Sioux Falls premier summer music events will run you $10 for one day, and $15.00 for a weekend pass.

The music starts up Friday night (June 23) at 6, and will continue until 11:30 PM. The festivities resume again on Saturday (June 24), with a South Dakota Beer Tasting event from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, then the music entertainment fires up again from 6:00 to 11:30 PM.

Don't forget to put a nightcap on both evenings, with a big after party at Wiley's Tavern in downtown Sioux Falls.

Source: KDLT TV/ 605 SummerClassic.com