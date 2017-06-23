605 Summer Classic Beer and Music Festival This Weekend in Sioux Falls
If our friends out at the National Weather Service are right, it's shaping up to be the perfect weekend for some live music in downtown Sioux Falls. Might be a tad bit breezy, but hey, a little wind never stopped anyone from having a good time right?
Especially when it comes to the 605 Summer Classic.
Cherapa Place should be packed with people once again tonight and Saturday night, as the 605 Summer Classic Beer and Music Festival makes its return to downtown Sioux Falls for the 8th year according to KDLT News.
The two-day outdoor event was created to give people a chance to hear quality music from many different genres, from a slate of local musicians that live in and around the area.
The festival is hosted by 605 Magazine a locally owned and operated publication here in Sioux Falls.
Tickets for what has quickly become one of Sioux Falls premier summer music events will run you $10 for one day, and $15.00 for a weekend pass.
A small price to pay to hear great performers like; Caroline Smith, Mod Sun, Philly Fate, Bad Bad Hats, DJ Abilities, Chris Bedford, and local artist Dylan West, just to name a few.
The music starts up Friday night (June 23) at 6, and will continue until 11:30 PM. The festivities resume again on Saturday (June 24), with a South Dakota Beer Tasting event from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, then the music entertainment fires up again from 6:00 to 11:30 PM.
Don't forget to put a nightcap on both evenings, with a big after party at Wiley's Tavern in downtown Sioux Falls.
Source: KDLT TV/ 605 SummerClassic.com
