605 Made Holiday Market Rescheduled Because of the Weather

Because of the approaching winter storm, the 605 Made Holiday Market scheduled for this weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend.

Jodi Schwan with Sioux Falls-dot-Business says the event is being pushed back one week, to Saturday, December 8.

Other than the date-change, the event will still be held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the underground parking level of Cherapa Place.

“We have record interest in the market this year, from shoppers and makers statewide, so we want to make sure everyone has a chance to safely be part of it."

“On the positive side, this gives our makers one extra week to create even more merchandise. We appreciate everyone helping us spread the word and we’re looking forward to next week.”

As in years past, the event will feature handmade merchandise from nearly 70 South Dakota makers.

Source: SiouxFalls.Business