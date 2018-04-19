South Dakota is not only the best Dakota, it's probably the best state in the nation. It's become my adopted home state over the last decade and I love it. Sorry, Nebraska, but Husker fans have gotten really weird in recent years.

South Dakotans are a unique bunch of folks that you can pick out of a crowd anywhere in the world. In fact, there are some tell-tell signs that will give away a 605'ers origin.

6 Ways you Can Tell if Someone is From South Dakota

See Also: