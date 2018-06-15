6 Bad Habits That Are Actually Very Good for You
Remember when you were a kid and your mom would tell you to "stop fidgeting, quit biting your nails, clean your room, pay attention, watch your mouth and stop procrastinating!" Or was that my mom? In any case I’m not saying that these habits wouldn't drive your parents crazy, then, but now that we're all grown up, these habits can actually help us live healthier lives.
No, I'm not making this stuff up! Although I wish the smarty pants scientists who discovered these things, could have done it when I was a bit younger. These are a few "bad" habits which are actually good for you:
- Fidgeting & Squirming – Burns off stress hormones during tense times & may increase metabolic rate by as much as 40%!
- Biting your nails - Yes, it's kind of a gross habit, and during flu season you're just asking for a trip to your doctor's office, but scientists say that introduction of germs on a small scale, can help you build up your immunity to more virulent bugs.
- Being messy - Messy people are more creative and may have better immune systems due to exposure to - -mess.
- Daydreaming - Also a gateway to creativity and problem-solving
- Swearing - Helps reduce pain and relieve work stress!
- Procrastinating - - I’ll tell you about it later!
Source: Psychology Today, Bustle
See Also: