5th Annual Shopping For Hope Sioux Falls

Who doesn't like to help out a great cause? And coming up this Saturday (April 28) all you have to do is go shopping to do just that.

It's the 5th Annual Shopping for Hope event at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sioux Falls. This is a shopping event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life.

You'll find local vendors hosting a fun afternoon out. Do some shopping, bid on items in the silent auction, and meet amazing people like Miss South Dakota International 2018 Jenna Schweiss! One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction, raffle Items and bake sale go to the Relay For Life of Sioux Falls!

This years Relay For Life is coming up Friday, July 27 at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Relay For Life benefits the American Cancer Society of Sioux Falls and pays tribute those who have lost their lives to cancer and those who are survivors.

