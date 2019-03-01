A record-breaking storm hit South Dakota 53 years ago this weekend that paralyzed all citizens in its path. Today the Weather Channel tends to name storms that may have a big impact. Not back in 1966. But the storm that packed 70 mph winds and dumped several feet of snow in South Dakota had a name: The Northern Plains Blizzard.

iNewZ TV via YouTube

Windows were not built to withstand those kinds of winds and pressure like windows of today. As a result, several windows were blown in leaving snow drifts in living rooms.

The March 2 -4 calamity claimed 6 lives and over 100, 000 cattle and sheep were killed. The economic impact was disastrous. It's was estimated that the value of the livestock lost topped $20 million. To put that into perspective, today, with inflation, would amount to staggering $156 million.

Finally, late in the day on March 4th, the storm finally subsided in South Dakota. But for North Dakota and Minnesota, the blizzard stayed in place continuing to wreak havoc. This pic shows a highway department worker standing on top of a snowdrift in Jamestown ,ND.

NWSGrandForks via YouTube

And this train didn't have much luck at all.

NWSGrandForks via YouTube

We may think this a brutal February and March because we can't seem to break through this snow and cold cycle, but really...it's nothing. #ThinkSpring