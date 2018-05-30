It was a Beatles' film that kind of wasn't a Beatles' film, and it's turning 50 this year.

Yellow Submarine, an animated movie featuring the band singing some of their most memorable songs, but not providing any of the dialogue, opened in theaters, July 17, 1968.

This July, it's back to celebrate its' golden anniversary, but you won't be able to catch the re-release in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota's largest city has been left off of the list of the cities nationwide that will be screening the 50th anniversary version of Yellow Submarine, July 8.

Instead, you'll have the make the drive to a theater in one of these upper Midwest locales:

Omaha

Lincoln

Twin Cities

Fargo

Kansas City

The Yellow Submarine album was released in January 1969, seven months after the film debuted. It contains six songs by the Beatles, including four new tracks ('All Together Now', 'Hey Bulldog', 'It's All Too Much', and 'Only a Northern Song') and the previously released 'Yellow Submarine', which had originally appeared on the Revolver album a year earlier, and 'All You Need Is Love', which was released as a single in the summer of 1967 and later included on the Magical Mystery Tour soundtrack in November of that same year

The remainder of the album is a re-recording of the film's orchestral soundtrack by the band's producer, George Martin.

The film itself also includes a number of snippets or full length versions other Beatles' songs:

'Eleanor Rigby'

'Love You To'

'A Day in the Life'

'When I'm Sixty-Four'

'Nowhere Man'

'Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds'

'Think For Yourself'

'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'

'With a Little Help From My Friends'

'Baby, You're a Rich Man'

Voice actors played the parts of John, Paul, George, and Ringo in the animated portion of the film. The actual Beatles did make a live-action cameo in the final scene, in order to fulfill their contractual obligation of actually appearing in the film.

The 50th anniversary edition of Yellow Submarine has been remastered in 4K and will feature surround sound.