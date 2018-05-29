50 Things to Do Across the Great State of Nebraska

Well if you talked to any sports fan in Nebraska, the likelihood that attending a Huskers football game was #1 on their list of things to do in Nebraska might be very high. But it isn't just Husker football games that make the list of things to do in Nebraska compiled by Momaha, described as the "Omaha World-Herald’s online community for moms."

In fact, attending all kinds of sporting events at Nebraska were the only thing that filled out the rest of the Top 50... only kidding. Nebraska has some other great options though outside of Husker sports for a sports fan as well. You could attend a game at TD Ameritrade Stadium for the College World Series or check out a AAA baseball game and watch the Omaha Storm Chasers.

If sports aren't your thing, there are some other options on this list for your pleasure, while you visit the great state of Nebraska.

Cycle the Cowboy Trail

Go Back in Time at the Durham Museum

Stargaze at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium

Get Up Close and Personal with the Animals at the Lincoln Children's Zoo

Carhenge: Nebraska's Most Famous Roadside Attraction

Follow the Lewis and Clark Trail

Stop by Pioneer Village

Watch the Sandhill Crane Migration

Visit the Strategic Air and Space Museum

See Buffalo Bill's Wild West

You can check out the full list on their website.

