5 Ways to Reflect National Purple Heart Day

Sometimes when you meet people it feels like you have known them forever, and you know instantly you will continue to stay in touch on the journey of life.

I first met Justin Patterson at Wind River Ranch in Colorado , and I hate to admit it, but his beard was much more impressive than mine.

We met during one of Wind River Ranch's Healing Warriors weeks.

If you are a Veteran or have someone in your life who is, I highly recommend checking out the Healing Warriors Page here.

Justin has a tradition he likes to uphold where he lifts people in the air for a picture, and I couldn't say no.

August 7th is National Purple Heart Day, and we can all find a way to honor, appreciate, and help our Veterans.

I contacted my buddy Justin, and asked him to put together a list of ways we can honor, and respect the Purple Heart recipients and their families.

Here was Justin's response:

Words of affirmation. Why you are thankful for their service. Acts of kindness, wither it be volunteerism, donating money, or simply checking on us! Never Forget!!!! Thank the silent professional, the care giver.

The often overlooked care givers in Veterans lives are spouses, family, and friends.

If I could add a 5th one to this list, I would recommend taking the time to explain the Purple Heart to your kids today.

If you'd like to read more on the history of the Purple Heart origin click here.

