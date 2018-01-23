5 Things to Know for the Next Sioux Falls Winter Storm

Depending on where you live and work another version of Snowmageddon may have impacted your daily routine on Monday. From a late start to cancellations, slow driving to drivers who shouldn't be. How did it affect you?

And just so you're ahead of the game here we have your top five things to know for the next blast of winter in Sioux Falls:

You don't need to pass the snowplow Know where your ice scraper and shovel are Getting there on time is not that crucial Driving on 60th Street North will not be fun Yes, it is worse than you think

Latest road conditions can be found at Safe Travel USA SD.

And bookmark this link for school cancellations and late starts.