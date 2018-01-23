5 Things South Dakota Gave the World

South Dakota may not get much respect sometimes. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida get a bit chilly it's breaking news. To a point that's fine. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.

South Dakota has given a lot to the world thought. Not just giant sculptures and setting for HBO shows, but awesome things that the rest of the world should thank us for.

1) Cyclotron

A cyclotron is a type of particle accelerator invented by Ernest O. Lawrence who was born in Canton, SD and went to the University of South Dakota. It's used in physics experiments and was used to discover plutonium, neptunium, and other elements; and in cancer treatment.

2) Little House on the Prairie

The author of the literary classics Little House on the Prairie, Laura Ingalls Wilder grew up in De Smet, SD.

3) T-Rex

The largest, best preserved, and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil skeleton ever found, Sue, was dug up near Faith, SD.

4) Black Hills gold jewelry

A favorite of people with fingers and earlobes, traditional Black Hills Gold jewelry was created by Henri LeBeau in the 1870's with stylised leaves, grape clusters and vines.

5) Modern Hot Air Balloons

In the 1950's Sioux Falls' Raven Industries created the first modern hot-air balloons.