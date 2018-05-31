Summertime in Sioux Falls is the reward we get for making it through the winter in Sioux Falls. Our winter may not quite as cold and snowy as our Dakota cousin to the north, but it's still pretty savage, especially when it overstays its welcome.

Blue skies and warm air make a great backdrop for some dining alfresco. It's a chance to use that cool cooler you got from your parents at Christmas. Summertime is picnic time. Sioux Falls has so many beautiful parks in and around the city, it might me hard to pick one. Never fear, our friends at Yelp have found the best reviewed places for a picnic in Sioux Falls.