5 Creative Ways to Dress up a Gift Card

Let's be honest: Sometimes the best presents to receive, and the worst to get to open, are gift cards. There's no mystery, but you're probably going to end up with something you want.

Here are a few ideas to make the present more presentable:

1) Inside a wine bottle.

Roll up the gift certificate, slip it in the bottle and watch them try to figure out how to get it out.

2) Reuse an old CD case.

Tori Tait at the Thoughtfully Simple blog suggests slipping it inside an old CD case. You can leave the cover intact, embellish it or design your own.

3) Inside a really big balloon.

Holly at the 11Cupcakes blog suggests using a 36-inch balloon, which is big enough to wiggle most gift cards inside before blowing up the ballon. One listing on Amazon offers a package of 10 large balloons for $12.99 — and it's Prime-eligible.

4) Inside a roll of toilet paper.

A coworker suggested unrolling toilet paper, slipping in the gift card or certificate, and rolling it back up. Then, you can pop it in a gift bag or box. (No word on how often she used this idea on family members before they retaliated ;)

5) Go to the next level to fake 'em out.

What about popping it inside this fake can of WD-40 , available on Amazon for $15.21? Or this diversion hair brush , $14.95 on Amazon? If you're willing to invest a little more, BookRooks on Etsy has a variety of hollowed books that could house another gift.