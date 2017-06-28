July 4th, Lennox Style

Lennox likes to celebrate the country's birthday in an old school way. The whole town gets together to celebrate. There is plenty of food and fun to be had for the whole family.

This year marks the 34th Annual Lennox's Old 4th of July event.

All the fun starts on July 2nd with the good times rolling through the 4th and obviously it all ends with fireworks!

On Sunday (July 2) things get started with worship in the park and pie! Also, there is an epic water fight by the fire department.

Monday (July 3) has a host of things to offer. Cruise night is open to everyone as the city invites you to cruise Main Street. There is also a street dance starting and 6:00 PM and going into the night. The Dweebs will be providing the jams that evening. But don't forget to get your tickets at Cenex Total Stop, Sunshine, Ace Hardware, or Lewis Drug.

All of this is kid's stuff though, leading up to the big day, July 4th! If you thought there was plenty to do before, check out this lineup of events. There is everything from a 5K to a parade! And then the grand finale, FIREWORKS!

Start the day off with the Firecracker Road Race at 8:00 AM You can get registered here: https://runsignup.com/ Race/SD/Lennox/ LennoxFirecracker .

What is an old fashioned July 4th without a parade? The parade begins at 10:30 AM. To be in the parade, registration is at Sinning Sports Complex.

Then finally at dusk, it is time for the big show! FIREWORKS! The fireworks show is at the Lennox High School. It probably wouldn't hurt to get there early for a good seat.

This is just the tip of things to do in Lennox over the holiday weekend. For more information check out their Facebook page.