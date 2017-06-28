This 4th of July picnic and barbecue is going to be better than ever this year!

And it won't cost you as much either.

As you prepare for the gang on Tuesday just remember all the ingredients that make a great 4th of July. Before the fireworks.

Here's your shopping list:(this should get you by for 10 people)

Hot dogs and buns

Hamburgers, cheese and buns

Pork ribs

Potato salad

Baked beans

Chips

Condiments

Lemonade, chocolate milk and water

Watermelon

If you spend more than $60.00 on this you're shopping in the wrong store.

Source: AFB