4th Annual Rivers Bend Shootout in Rock Valley, Iowa
The “Rivers Bend Shootout" is coming back to Rock Valley, Iowa. The 4th annual event is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4 at the River Bend Campground.
The International water-cross Association is an organized circuit that does around 9 events a year throughout the Midwest will be competing in numerous events for cash and trophies. The event kicks off on Friday with Drag Races, Oval Qualifiers & Oval Shootout. Then on Saturday, it's the Oval Races & Finals.
Tickets for the Rivers Bend Shootout are $15 per day or buy a 2-day pass for $25. Kids 8-17 years of age are $10 and $15, with 8 and under free. Concessions from Pizza Ranch, Prairie Hills Cafe and Sioux County Snowmobile Club will also be available on-site.
So grab your lawn chairs and coolers and head on out to Rock Valley, Iowa this weekend for the 4th annual "River Bend Shootout!"
