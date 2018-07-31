The “ Rivers Bend Shootout " is coming back to Rock Valley, Iowa. The 4th annual event is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4 at the River Bend Campground.

The International water-cross Association is an organized circuit that does around 9 events a year throughout the Midwest will be competing in numerous events for cash and trophies. The event kicks off on Friday with Drag Races, Oval Qualifiers & Oval Shootout. Then on Saturday, it's the Oval Races & Finals.

Tickets for the Rivers Bend Shootout are $15 per day or buy a 2-day pass for $25. Kids 8-17 years of age are $10 and $15, with 8 and under free. Concessions from Pizza Ranch, Prairie Hills Cafe and Sioux County Snowmobile Club will also be available on-site.

So grab your lawn chairs and coolers and head on out to Rock Valley, Iowa this weekend for the 4th annual "River Bend Shootout!"

See Also :