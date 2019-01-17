41st Annual Lewis Drug Pro/Am Returns to Sioux Falls

The Lewis Drug Pro/Am is the longest-running racquetball tournament in the country and this weekend the event will see world-class competition here in Sioux Falls. The 41st annual tournament will be held January 18-20.

In fact 18 of the top 20 pros of the men’s professional International Racquetball Tour (IRT) will be in Sioux Falls to compete on two “stadium” courts at the Sioux Falls Family YMCA. And yes they will be competing for money . Athletes will compete for up to $30,000 in cash and prizes.

The IRT pro division will consist of #1 ranked Alejandro Landa, as well as Rocky Carson III, Kane Waselenchuk, Daniel De La Rosa, Alvaro Beltran, Samuel Murray, Andree Parrilla, Jose Diaz, Mario Mercado, Jansen Allen, Jake Bredenbeck, Charles Pratt, Adam Manilla, Thomas Carter, Felipe Camacho, Rodrigo Montoya, Robert Collins and Gerardo Franco.

The Lewis Drug Pro/Am brings together professional and amateur players from 19 US states and 4 countries to compete before local spectators and more than 100,000 online viewers from around the world at IRTNetwork.com.

All matches throughout the weekend are FREE to the general public.