Forty dogs were recently rescued from a breeding facility in western Iowa, according to authorities. The kennel consisted of three dead dogs and numerous dogs from puppies to older ones found in a malnourished state.

Dustin Young, 35, appeared in appeared in Pottawattamie County's District Court Thursday (June 22) to face 40 counts ranging from 36 simple misdemeanor counts and four serious misdemeanor counts. Young was released from court pending his next appearance.

Young operates Young Gunz Kennel, about 2 miles southeast of Hancock, Iowa, where the dogs were discovered in May. Dogs were documented as being in urine and feces covered environments, without food or water.

Young's preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday July 10.

If you suspect an unsafe breeder may be operating in your area, the National Humane society has resources to help. If you've witnessed the conditions first hand, contact the Humane Society Puppy Mill Hotline at 1-877-MILL-TIP. You can also file a complaint with the US Department of Agriculture.

See Also: