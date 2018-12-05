4 South Dakota Shopko Stores Are Closing

Shopko has announced plans to close 39 stores across the country which includes 4 stores in South Dakota. The 4 stores closing in South Dakota are in the cities of Dell Rapids, Redfield, Wagner, and Webster.

They have announced a liquidation sale starting on Dec. 7th, 2018. The stores are expected to close at the end of the February.

According to Retaildive.com this is the full list of Shopko stores scheduled for closure:

Leadville CO

Buena Vista CO

Bonners Ferry ID

Dwight IL

Webster City IA

Cherokee IA

Eldora IA

Anthony KS

Russell KS

Phillipsburg KS

Clay Center KS

Lyons KS

Larned KS

Brandenburg KY

Mahnomen MN

Paynesville MN

Albany MO

Plentywood MT

Lincoln NE

Ord NE

Kimball NE

Lovington NM

Oakes ND

Stanley ND

Lisbon ND

Mayville ND

Fairview OK

Redfield SD

Wagner SD

Webster SD

Dell Rapids SD

Presidio TX

Delta UT

Nephi UT

Blanding UT

Beaver UT

Spokane WA

Mauston WI

Greybull WY