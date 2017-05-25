4 Ideas for Memorial Weekend Fun at South Dakota State Parks
South Dakota's amazing state parks are great places to spend some time this Memorial Day weekend. In addition to the usual hiking, camping, fishing and nature communing, the Department of Game, Fish and Parks is highlighting some fun organized activities in the parks.
Plus, you don't have to head for the Hills to be a part of this stuff. They are all happening East River. Well, one is in Fort Pierre, but we'll count it.
- 1
Wishard Memorial Disc Golf Tournament
The Wishard Memorial Disc Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 27 at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area near Fort Pierre. Starting at 9:00 AM. For more info call 605-223-7722. There is an entrance fee.
- 2
Fishing Derby
Try our hand at a Fishing Derby at Oakwood Lakes State Park near Bruce, South Dakota. It's Saturday, May 27 starting 9:00 AM. More info: 605-627-5441. Free with park entrance license.
- 3
Memorial Day Bike Parade
Be a part of the Memorial Day Bike Parade at Pelican Lake Recreation Area near Watertown. It starts at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 27. Call 605-882-5200 for more info. Free with park entrance license.
- 4
Just for Fun Pet Show
Show off at the Just for Fun Pet Show at Chief White Crane Recreation Area near Yankton. It's Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 PM. Free with park entrance license.