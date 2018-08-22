4 Historic Sioux Falls Homes Spared from Demolition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls City Council has spared four historic homes from demolition.

The 6-0 vote on Tuesday to save the homes flew in the face of plans to redevelop an entire city block, and came after lengthy public input from the site developer's attorney, historic preservation advocates, and neighbors, according to the Argus Leader .

Sioux Falls developer Justin Johnson bought the homes in 2016 and was unaware they were part of a historic district. All have serious structural problems and are beyond repair, said Sam Assam, Johnson's attorney.

Opponents said other similar houses in the area have been fixed up. They also were alarmed by renderings the developer sent to City Hall showing a big-box type store and large parking lot.

