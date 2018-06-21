Flood Warnings have been posted for the Big Sioux River. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reports that more rain is expected today adding to the 4.33 inches received as of 5:30 AM.

Many roads in the area may be covered or partially covered by water this morning. The weather service reminds drivers to not drive through the water. Find an alternate route.

A portion of Highway 11 in east Sioux Falls is closed due to high water.

Here's the latest forecast from Shawn Cable at the KSFY Severe Weather Center:

After dropping over 4 to 5 inches of rain, the system that is been spinning over the top of us will slowly exit today. Rain will continue through this afternoon, gradually tapering off this afternoon and evening.

Today will be mostly cloudy with lingering rain. An additional 0.25" to 0.50" of rain is possible through today. High temps will be stuck in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Further north where there will be more sunshine, temperatures will be quite a bit warmer today. Mid 70s are likely along Highway 14 this afternoon with low to mid 80s from Pierre to Aberdeen.

Tomorrow and the weekend will be partly cloudy and warmer. High temps will warm back into the upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow through the weekend. Scattered late afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday.

KSFY with permission

Sioux Empire Flooding

See Also: