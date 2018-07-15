Sculpture Vandalized in Downtown Sioux Falls

It's hard to understand why someone would ever want to damage a sculpture in our city but it has happened again. Thankfully repairs are underway and it will be back on its Sioux quartzite pedestal very soon. It all happened Saturday night in one of the most prominent areas of downtown Sioux Falls on Phillips Avenue in front of Minerva's Restaurant. Who knows how it happened, but the graceful white feminine sculpture, titled White Step, was found resting on its side. The staff at Minerva's quickly brought it inside for safekeeping.