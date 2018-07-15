Sculpture Vandalized in Downtown Sioux Falls
It's hard to understand why someone would ever want to damage a sculpture in our city but it has happened again. Thankfully repairs are underway and it will be back on its Sioux quartzite pedestal very soon. It all happened Saturday night in one of the most prominent areas of downtown Sioux Falls on Phillips Avenue in front of Minerva's Restaurant. Who knows how it happened, but the graceful white feminine sculpture, titled White Step, was found resting on its side. The staff at Minerva's quickly brought it inside for safekeeping.
Many businesses, including Minerva's, are sponsors of SculptureWalk. The City of Sioux Falls does insure each piece should something like this occur. During the sculpture selection process, each artist is questioned as to the sturdiness of their creation.
Other sculptures have been found vandalized in the downtown area, from Phillips Avenue to near the 8th and Railroad shopping center. Thankfully every piece has been recovered and only minor repairs have been needed to re-establish its rightful place for all to admire its beauty.
