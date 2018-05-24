36 Sioux Falls Metro Athletes Named to Track and Field Academic All-State
36 athletes from around Sioux Falls have been honored as part of the 2018 Track and Field Academic All-State Team.
State track and field begins this weekend (May 25-26) in the Rapid City area. Prior to the events, area athletes have been honored for their academics inside of the classroom.
In order to be eligible for the academic all-state list, athletes/managers must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA and have been involved in the program for at least three years. Coaches then nominate their athletes for the awards.
Sioux Falls Lincoln leads the metro conference teams with 10 total on the academic all-state list. Brandon Valley was right behind them placing nine, while O'Gorman has seven. Roosevelt and Washington both have five selections.
Brandon Valley (9):
- Joshua Donahoe
- Hannah Hendrick
- Elizabeth Holmes
- Felicity Klinkhammer
- Braiden Petersen
- Marya Schlitz
- Arianna Stangohr
- Haylee Waterfall
- Max Wilde
Sioux Falls Lincoln (10)
- Keegan Dykstra
- Allison Engel
- Courtney Klatt
- Jack Meyers
- Eliza Peters
- Evgeni Radichev
- Tiegen Salava
- Jared Schroeder
- Colin Schuller
- Wini Yohana
Sioux Falls O’Gorman (7)
- Lauren Crouch
- Tres Jones
- Elizabeth Ratzloff
- T.J. Ripperda
- Drake Schafer
- Sam Sutcliff
- Emily Wilde
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5)
- Rylee Amato
- Jennifer Chatwell
- Isaiah Lee
- Lydia Pearson
- Jayden Slaba
Sioux Falls Washington (5)
- Haley Christopherson
- Megan Etrheim
- Carlie Kray
- Brock Walker
- Topher Zahn
All of these teams will be represented at the state track and field meet. Class AA will start in Sturgis on Friday before shifting over to Rapid City for the finals on Saturday. Sioux Falls Lincoln is the defending Class AA boys and girls state track and field champions.
