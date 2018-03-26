Hope Haven International Auction

There are many kinds of auctions and then there's the Hope Haven Auction.

This annual event takes place the first week of April each year and brings in items for buys ranging from tickets for professional sports events to vacation packages. Home items and electronics to agriculture products.

The Hope Haven Auction on Friday, April 6 will be held at Te Slaa Trucking of Hull, Iowa. Doors open at 4:30 PM. with plenty of homemade food items for your dinner and the live auction starts at 5:30 PM.

Just take a look at some of these packages to bid on:

NFL Football

Iowa Hawkeyes and Cyclone Football

Bridges Bay at Okoboji

Chicago Cubs

Valleyfair

Minnesota Twins

Smart TV

Hope Haven continues to provide religious services, spiritual retreats and scholarships to its clients.

Their International Wheelchair distribution reaches world-wide delivering wheelchairs to thousands of people in need each year.