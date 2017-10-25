Man Dies in Rollover Crash North of Sioux Falls

Minnehaha County authorities have released initial details as they continue their investigation into a crash north of Sioux Falls on Highway 115, which stems from North Cliff in Sioux Falls.

The unnamed 35 year old man driver crashed his 1993 Chevy Suburban into a ditch four miles north of the Sioux Falls city limits on Tuesday (October 24) at around 8:30 PM.

Emergency responders say the the man was thrown from the vehicle and died. No mention if the driver was using his seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

See Also: