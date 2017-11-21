Sioux Falls Avera Counselor Jim Green says the holidays are supposed to be the happiest time of year. But, for many people those wonderful days ignite feelings of sadness and anxiety.

“We grieve for loss such as dealing with the death of a loved one. Yet we really want to feel great and feel loved and recalling the good things that are available to us. But, we also set expectations that everything has got to be perfect. It’s a fact that sometime we over-do the expectations.”

Unfortunately, many people isolate themselves especially during the holidays which is a big mistake..

“I think that’s really true! It’s one of those things that we don’t deliberately set out to do. But sometimes we end up like that. Perhaps we skip family gatherings or deliberately avoid family gatherings. Instead, we might spend a lot of time by ourselves. Ultimately we want to feel loved and important. When you tie that into a Christian understanding of Christmas, it’s all about unconditional love and support. If we are not with people we have no way of receiving that gift.”

If you are struggling right now with the holiday blues, Green suggests you seek out a medical provider to talk about your condition.

