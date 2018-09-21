31st Annual Arts Show Highlights American Indian Arts and Culture

It has become a national staple in showcasing American Indian art of the Northern Plains.

The 31st annual Northern Plains Indian Art Market (NPIAM) continues its tradition of celebrating world-class American Indian art in a three-day event September 28-30 in Sioux Falls.

As an international gathering of American Indian artists NPIAM draws contemporary fine arts and those who create art using traditional materials, methods and styles.

The show has gained recognition through national publications and exhibits.

To be eligible to enter the NPIAM a Native American artist must be an enrolled member of 1 of 33 tribes in the United States and Canada.

The event begins with an Art Reception and Juried Art Show at the Old Courthouse Museum in Sioux Falls on Friday, September 28 at 7:00 PM.

The event continues for Art Market days September 29-30 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

The market is open Saturday, September 29, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Sunday, September 30, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.