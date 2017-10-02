Over 30 marching bands from four states will compete in the 30th Annual Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls this Saturday (October 7).

Sioux Falls will roll out the red carpet once again for this musical event which begins at 6th & Dakota Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls with the parade at 8:30 AM.

The field competition will take place at Howard Wood Field after the parade at approximately 11:15 AM.

