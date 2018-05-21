$30 Million Medical Facility Open House Set For September 30

A big medical upgrade is coming to the Pierre area this fall. A new $30 million medical facility is scheduling an open house event for the public on September 30, with clinics due to open sometime in October.

According to the Pierre Capital Journal the building will house a $12 million cancer center. Where's the money coming from? Well, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has provided $7.5 million, plus has pledge $2.5 million in matching funds if the Avera St. mary's Foundation can raise its own $2.5 million.

The Helmsley Center is being built between Avera St. Mary's Hospital and Avera Medical Group Buildings. By the wat, the charitable trust was established Leona Helmsley, the famous late hotel and real estate baroness.

So all that construction you've been seeing since last summer? Come on out September 30 and see the result.

