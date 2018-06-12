3 Things You Can’t Be Without When You Go Camping

If you are going camping, or even sleeping in a trailer, you will need a flashlight at some point. Yes, you can use the one on your phone but those are barely useful. A real flashlight is better for going to pee in the middle of the night, finding that thing you're looking for, or spotting the eyes of the critter lurking near your tent. I really like a head lamp better than a flashlight. It frees up your hands for whatever you're doing in the dark.