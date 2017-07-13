3 Dogs Die After Being Left in Hot Car

This is one of the most troubling stories I've heard this week. What is wrong with some people? By this time we all know that if it's hot outside, don't leave pets in your car!

According to the Associated Press Ottumwa, IA police were alerted to 4 dogs locked in a hot vehicle outside of a dog show last Saturday.

When they got to them 2 of the dogs were already dead. The third dog was taken to a local vet and later died. A fourth dog lived.

So far no charges have been filed. The National Weather Service recorded a high temp for the day of around +90.

When the outdoor temperature reaches +90 degrees, the temperature inside a car parked in direct sunlight can quickly rise to between +130 to +172 degrees.

How is it that people raising and showing dogs wouldn't know this?

