The ICON Event Hall in Sioux Falls is hosting to the 2nd Annual Downtown Fashion Fundraiser on Thursday, January 31. This is a benefit fundraiser for the Children's Inn. The Children's in is an abuse shelter here in Sioux Falls.

This event was inspired by the passion of young people in our community who want to use Art and Fashion to help raise awareness, donate items, and volunteer to help others in our community!

Doors open at 7 p.m. The fashion show starts at 8 p.m. It is open to the general public. Admission is 21+. The theme for this year's event is "All That Shimmers". Over 9 stores and boutiques will be featured in this year's fashion show.

Tickets are available at the door only and you can get a discount on admission if you bring a donation item for the clients at the Children's Inn. Tickets are $10 with no donation), $5 with a donation of a heavy winter clothing item, and FREE with a sizable donation of winter clothing/bundle of unused basic need items

Showcasing Clothing Stores include:

TH Grey TH Grey

Primp Sioux Falls

MINT + BASIL

Great Outdoor Store

Boutique La Femme

J. & L. Harley Davidson

Mainstream Boutique of Sioux Falls, SD-Dawley Farms

POSH Boutique

Filly Flair

Hair & Photography by:

Hair and Makeup by The Factory by JakeBlow & Co.

Photography by Michell Strizhius