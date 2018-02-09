29 Head of Cattle Stolen in Moody County

Cattle rustling has been around for thousands of years, and evidently, someone is at it again, this time, in southwest Moody County in South Dakota.

KSFY TV is reporting that 29 head of 600 pound heifers were stolen earlier this week. Authorities told KSFY TV the incident is believed to have taken place either Wednesday night, (February 7) or early Thursday morning, (February 8).

According to the KSFY TV report, the cattle stolen were mostly black, some red. The reds have orange tags. Each animal is valued at around $1,000.

As you can imagine stealing cattle isn't something just any old person is capable of doing. It would take a trained individual, skilled in maneuvering cattle, opening gates and a knowledge of where to store the animals.

KSFY TV reports that Moody County authorities do have a lead on a trailer that was possibly used during the heist. According to the Moody County Sheriff's office, the trailer in question was dropped off in Sioux Falls to be repaired. The owner claims the trailer was in a clean condition when he dropped off to be fixed. However, once he picked it up, it was very dirty, with cattle manure on the inside. It appeared as if it was recently used to move cattle.

Authorities are inclined to believe the thieves will more than likely attempt to sell the stolen cattle within the next few weeks. As of right now, they continue to search for additional clues.

Anyone with further information regarding the recent cattle heist in Moody County, is asked to please call the Moody County Sheriff's Office at 605-997-2423.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: