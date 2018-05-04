26th and Minnesota Construction Begins Monday May 7

It's starting to look more like Summer all around. Especially with orange cones everywhere.

Beginning on Monday, May 7, 2018, reconstruction of the intersection of West 26th Street and South Minnesota Avenue will begin. The first phase of the intersection reconstruction will begin in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Traffic on 26th Street will be shifted onto the south half of the roadway, and one eastbound lane and one westbound traffic lane will be maintained. Traffic along Minnesota Avenue will be shifted to the west half of the road, with one northbound lane and one southbound traffic lane maintained.

About 12,000 vehicles travel along this stretch of 26th Street each day, and 27,000 vehicles on this stretch of Minnesota Avenue.Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

This $3 million project is expected to be completed in early November.

