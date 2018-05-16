Family and friends continue to be notified of the death of a 26 year old man who died near Miller South Dakota in a one vehicle crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The man, driving a 2005 GMC Envoy, left the roadway and rolled the vehicle Monday (May 14) at approximately 6:30 PM, two miles north of Miller on South Dakota Highway 45, near mile marker 115.

The unidentified man was not wearing a seatbelt.

"The 26-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle." said Tony Mangan of the Department of Public Safety. "He later was pronounced dead at the hospital in Miller."

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing in their investigation of the crash.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, only 26% of front seat passengers in South Dakota choose to buckle up in 1994. That number is growing steadily since new seatbelt laws were introduced.

