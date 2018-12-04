25th Annual Sioux Falls Lifescape Mallwalk Coming Up!

Have you heard? The 25th Annual MallWalk is coming up! This year's title is Walk ‘N Roll for LifeScape and it takes place on February 2, 2019, at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

This is an amazing event! If you've been to a LifeScape MallWalk you know what an impactful, meaningful, and fun event it is. If you haven't been to one, what's your problem?!?

You need to experience MallWalk 2019! Pre-register your and/or your team at LifeScapeMallwalk.org. You can also pre-register Friday, February 1, 2019, from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM at LifeScape's located at 2501 W. 26th Street. Turn in your money, get your shirts and you're ready for the walk on Saturday morning!

Onsite registration is 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM and the walk starts at 9:30 AM. Prize announcements are at 10:30 AM!

Join us for our 25th Anniversary event! To celebrate our 25th year, the amount needed to earn a commemorative MallWalk T-shirt has been lowered to $25 for this year only!

Lifescape empowering children and adults with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives.