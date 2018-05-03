23-Year Old Rookie Lifts Minnesota Twins for Shutout

The Minnesota Twins needed a spark to relight the fire and I think they found it. At least for now.

After losing 11 of their last 12 games the Twins turned to a 23-year old rookie.

And on Wednesday in the final game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays Fernanado Romero lived up to the hype as he not only made his major league debut but he gives the Twins five and two-thirds innings in a 4-0 shutout. Not a bad outing on your first day in the big dance.

Eddie Rosario hit his fifth homerun of the season in the Twins win.

According to Jarrid Denney covering the Minnesota Twins Romero was quoted to say: "I ain't got no time to waste."

Minnesota should take that quote to heart before they dig themselves more of a hole.

Next up a 4-game series with the White Sox in Chicago as Jake Odorizzi gets the start at 7:10 PM tonight on information 1000 KSOO.

