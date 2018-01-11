Watch Toddler Hit Like a MLB Slugger

We all have visions of our son turning into the next pro athlete, but this Dad has as good a chance as anybody.

When I saw this posted on ESPN's Twitter account I had to rewatch it a couple times to make sure it wasn't digitally altered and after confirmation it wasn't I went from skepticism to amazement.

This little 22 month old dude is digging in, using his hips, watching the ball and mashing it.

The icing on the cake is that he is a lefty as well.

My guess is before the majors come a calling, his Dad's friends might be needing to borrow his son for some pinch hitting at their local softball game.

